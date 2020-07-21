Patsy Ann Cunningham, 84, of Boonville died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. Following her wishes, she will be cremated, and services will be at a later date.
She was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Columbia to Herbert and Mary McMaster Dickson. She attended Columbia Public Schools and was a 1953 Hickman High School graduate. In 1957, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from MU.
In the late 1950s and early ’60s, she was an evening supervisor and nursing administrator at the MU Medical Center. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, serving as chapter adviser for several years at Morehead State University. In 1978, for her dedication and support to the sorority, she received the ZTA Alumnae Certificate of Merit for Outstanding Service to District V and the Louise Kettler Helper Memorial Life Membership Award.
She is survived by her husband, Donald H. Cunningham; son, Mark Cunningham; sisters Carol Bear and Linda Anderton (Radell) Sapp; a brother, Donald A. (Barbara) Shettlesworth; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Pat was preceded in death by her father and mother, Herbert Dickson and Mary McMaster Dickson; sister Anita C. McKee; and brothers-in-law Gerald Anderton and Karl Bear.
The Cunningham family wishes to express a special thanks to the nurses, aides and other staff of Hometown Healthcare and to Dr. Benjamin Crenshaw of the South Providence Medical Center.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the American Cancer Society.
