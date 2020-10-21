Paul Dean McConnell, 73, of Columbia passed away Oct. 18, 2020, while vacationing with friends at Table Rock Lake.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral Friday, Oct. 23, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia.
Paul was born May 30, 1947, in Champaign, Iliniois, to Finis and Pauline McConnell. He graduated from Atlanta High School and received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from MU. He began his professional career at AB Chance in Centralia, then worked for AP Green Refractories and eventually retired from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mexico, Missouri, and later attended Christian Center in South Bend, Indiana, and Woodcrest Chapel in Columbia.
Paul’s hobbies included rebuilding engines, working on his classic 1967 Camaro, following car blogs, attending car shows and designing and building carpentry projects. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and will be remembered fondly as a loving and generous grandfather.
He is survived by his wif,e Connie (nee Elliott); sons, Brad and Scott; daughter, Jill (Brent); and three granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Drive.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.