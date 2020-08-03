Paul Edward Watson, 74, of Mokane died Monday, July 27, 2020.

Paul was born on Dec. 19, 1945, in Madison, Illinois, to John and Mary (Onesky) Watson. He is survived by one brother, Jim Watson (Peggy) of Columbia, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John R. Watson, Andrew L. Watson, Thomas E. Watson, and James A. Watson; and three sisters, Mildred E. Watson, Mary K. Allen, and Margaret L. Mobley.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Riverview Nursing Center 10303 State Hwy C Mokane, MO 65059.

