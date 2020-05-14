Paul Edwin Hammock, 71, of Columbia passed away April 11, 2020, at Truman Veterans’ Hospital.
Paul served in the Vietnam War era as a sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
No family could be found for Mr. Hammock. Please join the community and other veterans in honoring his service to his country with a prayer and full military honors at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. May 20, 2020. A funeral procession to Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri, will follow.
