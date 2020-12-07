Paul Henry Wilke, 67, of Columbia and formerly of Chicago passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 30, 1953, in Chicago to the late Warren and Ruth (Krumme) Wilke.
He attended Senn High School in Chicago. He was a stationary engineer for Northmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois, for several years and at Stoney Creek Inn in Columbia as of late.
Paul was a Chicago boy through and through but truly enjoyed his new home in Columbia. He enjoyed gardening, fixing things and doing things for others. He loved music and going to concerts, but, most of all, he lived for his granddaughters!
Left behind to miss him are his daughter, Kathryn and her husband, Matthew Stottle, and Kristine and her husband, Edward Kolkebeck, all of Columbia; granddaughters Emma, Madison, Abigail and Ellimere; brothers, Warren Wilke, William Wilke and John Wilke, all of Chicago; and nieces and nephews, Warren Wilke III, Rebecca Wilke, Joseph Wilke and Skylar Wilke. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203,573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.