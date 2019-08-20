Paul J. Rothenheber passed away Aug. 18, 2019, at home in the presence of his loved ones. Paul was born Sept. 26, 1925, to Marie and John Rothenheber in Lorsch, Germany. He moved to the U.S. at age 3 with his family. Paul grew up in Troy, New York, where he attended Catholic school, and later obtained a degree from MIT in electrical engineering. Paul married Shirley MacAllister on July 9, 1949.
He spent 35 years working at Lincoln Laboratories researching and designing laser defense systems, solar energy and missile defense for the government. He retired at age 65 from Lincoln Lab in Maui, Hawaii. He was a two-time Navy veteran, serving in both World War II and the Korean War. He was a loving, caring father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his parents and his two brothers, Richard and Henry.
Paul leaves behind son Paul S. Rothenheber and his wife, Mary, of Columbia; daughter Linda Rothenheber and her special friend, Kathi, of Florence, Oregon; grandchildren Michael and wife Anneli of Fargo, North Dakota, Michelle and husband Troy Maxwell of Bismarck, North Dakota, Dr. Maxwell and Julie Lazinger of Columbia, and Michael and Tina Steffenson of Bismarck, North Dakota; great-grandchildren MacAllister and Maddison Rothenheber; Kale, Asley and Emily Steffenson; and Sean, Matt, Maayan and Ari Lazinger; as well as several nieces and one nephew.
Cremation will be handled by Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Interment will be held in the spring at the Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota.