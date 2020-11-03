Paul K. Smith, 54, of Clark passed away Nov. 2, 2020.
Paul was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Columbia to Lewis and Betty Jean (Brown) Smith. Paul was a graduate of Hickman High School and earned a bachelor's degree from MU. Paul worked as a banker at Central Bank. He had a passion for fast cars, country music and extreme karaoke. He also enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing.
Paul is survived by his mother; siblings Pamela Marinelli (Michael) and Michael L. Smith (Harriet); nephew Roman Schuh; nieces Amanda Smith and Maggie Fletcher (Dustin); great nieces Lydia, Ada and Ila; and countless other beloved family members.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2014.
A graveside visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Paul. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for the Smith family.