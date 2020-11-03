Paul K. Smith

Paul K. Smith, 54, of Clark passed away Nov. 2, 2020.

Paul was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Columbia to Lewis and Betty Jean (Brown) Smith. Paul was a graduate of Hickman High School and earned a bachelor's degree from MU. Paul worked as a banker at Central Bank. He had a passion for fast cars, country music and extreme karaoke. He also enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing.

Paul is survived by his mother; siblings Pamela Marinelli (Michael) and Michael L. Smith (Harriet); nephew Roman Schuh; nieces Amanda Smith and Maggie Fletcher (Dustin); great nieces Lydia, Ada and Ila; and countless other beloved family members.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2014.

A graveside visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. 

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Paul. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for the Smith family.

