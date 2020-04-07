Chief Warrant Officer Paul S. Hanley passed away at his home March 9, 2020.
Paul was born Nov. 6, 1966, in Kansas City to Maurice and Marion Hanley. In 1984, Paul enlisted in the Army. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and relief operation for both Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Chief Hanley had a career filled with honors, medals and awards. He was a proud soldier. Paul rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. Chief Hanley was discharged with full honors in 2006 with more than 21 years of active service.
He is survived by his sons, Brian and James Paul "JP", and his two grandchildren.
A military funeral honors ceremony will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. Date is yet to be determined.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Please visit memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.