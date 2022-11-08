Paul Stanley Little of Carthage, MO was released from the earth on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Facility after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He passed with family by his side and gospel hymns playing; he was 69.
Paul was born on December 27, 1952, the oldest of four children to James Deryl “J.D.” and Mary Leona (Crawford) Little in Wichita, KS. He graduated from Warsaw High School, Warsaw, MO (1970). He met his second wife, Linda Mann while attending Central Methodist College, Fayette, MO (1970-1972). He also attended State Fair Community College, Sedalia, MO (1974-1975) and School of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, MO (1975-1976). He met and married his first wife, Brenda Wallace while attending School of the Ozarks. He worked as a construction contractor and custom cabinet maker in southwest Missouri (1976-1984); remodeling contractor in Texas (1985-1996) and Missouri (1996-2018); and maintenance for Christian Fellowship, Columbia, MO (2011-2017).
He was married to Linda Mann from 1997 until his death. He and Linda moved to Carthage, MO in 2018. He is survived by her, as well as a daughter, Mary Jo Little (Mike Daugherty) of Carthage, MO, a son, Matthew (Amber) Little of Crane, MO, a brother, Mark (Debra) Little of Savannah, GA, a sister, Deborah (Mark) Cornish of Storm Lake, IA, and a sister-in-law, Lynn Little of Warrensburg, MO, five grandchildren (Cainan Little of Rogers, AR; Robert, Laurie, and Derek Little of Crane, MO; and Justice Waldo of Carthage, MO), along with many nieces, nephews, and countless other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Leona Little and a brother, Steve Little.
Paul loved to build things and grow things. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and extended family. He loved to fish and read and loved to sing the old gospel hymns until the very end of his life. He loved watching Missouri’s football and baseball teams play. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church of Columbia, MO.
His family wishes to thank the administration and staff of St. Luke’s Nursing Facility and Integrity Hospice for their loving support.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage, MO. A memorial gathering will also be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Christian Fellowship Church, Columbia, MO. Family and friends are invited to attend either or both gatherings. A private inurnment will be held for the family at a later date at Rolla City Cemetery, Rolla, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Disease Research in care of Ulmer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made a www.ulmerfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ulmer Funeral Home.