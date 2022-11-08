Paul Stanley Little of Carthage, MO was released from the earth on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Facility after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He passed with family by his side and gospel hymns playing; he was 69.

Paul was born on December 27, 1952, the oldest of four children to James Deryl “J.D.” and Mary Leona (Crawford) Little in Wichita, KS. He graduated from Warsaw High School, Warsaw, MO (1970). He met his second wife, Linda Mann while attending Central Methodist College, Fayette, MO (1970-1972). He also attended State Fair Community College, Sedalia, MO (1974-1975) and School of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, MO (1975-1976). He met and married his first wife, Brenda Wallace while attending School of the Ozarks. He worked as a construction contractor and custom cabinet maker in southwest Missouri (1976-1984); remodeling contractor in Texas (1985-1996) and Missouri (1996-2018); and maintenance for Christian Fellowship, Columbia, MO (2011-2017).

