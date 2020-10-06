Paula Anne Elias, 56, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. She will be remembered a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend to many.
She was born March 21, 1964, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Judy Eckart, a VA Nurse, and John Elias, an MU professor and entrepreneur. Paula was baptized into the Catholic faith as an infant and attended Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Columbia. She was rebaptized almost a year before her passing and attended Christian Fellowship Church and then Revolution Church, which strengthened her Christian faith for her final battle.
Paula grew up in Columbia and Midway with a career in advertising, marketing and entrepreneurship just like her father. She was the youngest of four siblings: Alan, Lisa (deceased) and Mike. Paula was married for almost 30 years to Ken Leija. Paula is survived by her husband; her sons, Quanah Leija-Elias and Rafael Leija-Elias; and the many “adopted” children of family and friends. She loved family.
After a health diagnosis a few years ago and the failure of conventional treatment to cure her, she found a way to reshape herself into a role model for those facing health crises using natural foods and alternative medicine. After a brave fight for life surrounded by her family, Paula succumbed and is now at peace. Paula is still shaping this world through all of the people she touched. Paula was a blessing and will be greatly missed! We love you!