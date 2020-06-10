Pauline Delores Shaeffer McNeil, 99, of Columbia passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center.
Pauline was born on July 26, 1920, on Turkey Creek in Warsaw, Missouri. She was the first-born child of Mettie Elizabeth Wickliffe Shaeffer and Albert Shaeffer. She grew up with two brothers and three sisters (one a set of twins), though one of the twins died at the age of 6 from diphtheria. After Pauline graduated from high school, she attended what is now the University of Central Missouri.
During Pauline’s first marriage, she had two daughters: Joyce Ilene Cross Jones (John) of Columbia and Brenda Sue Cross Bremer Herron (Charles) of Onley, Virginia. Joyce and John have two children: John II, who is an electrical engineer in Denver, Colorado, and Jennifer Lamons (Brian), who is a school teacher in Holts Summit, Missouri. Jennifer has three children: Jarett of Holts Summit; Megan of Jefferson City, who has two sons, Kaden and Levi; and Sydney Kaiser Pratt (Daniel) of New Bloomfield, Missouri, who has identical twins Colton and Jack. Brenda has one son, James Whitfield Bremer, who lives in North Carolina and has a daughter, Lynn.
Pauline met Burt McNeil in Columbia in 1947 and married in 1948 in Dallas. About six months later, they moved to Southern Illinois, and in the summer of 1949, they moved back to Columbia and never left. Pauline and Burt have two sons: Greg (Kay) of Columbia and Allen (Sharon) of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Greg and Kay had two children: Ryan, who passed away on April 16, 2016, after a 12 year battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, and Alie (Benton Boice), who lives in North Kansas City. Allen has a daughter, Tina DeGarmo of Kansas City, who has five children: Jack, Sara, Trey, Leah and Kate.
Burt passed away on March 13, 1998, after a long battle with colon cancer. Before he passed away, they loved to travel and have been in every state except two. It was a tradition in their family to go camping/fishing with kids, grandkids and friends every Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend. For many years it was Bennett Springs and mostly staying in cabins. In later years, it was Bucksaw and then the Theabeau Arm of Truman Lake camping in tents. They also enjoyed playing cards and going dancing with friends and especially enjoyed the waltz and Texas two-step.
Pauline retired from the Water and Light Department and, since Burt passed away, has spent her time doing a lot of volunteer work and stayed quite active. She made over 200 quilts for the Ronald McDonald House, volunteered for the VFW Poppy Drive, worked bingo at both the VFW and the senior center, played cards regularly on Tuesday afternoon at the VFW, played pool once a week (even had her own Q-Stick) at the senior center and even played pool on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and had the men standing in line to try to beat her, but she beat them all. She also played shuffle board at the VFW and enjoyed taking care of her flowers/yard and spending time with her grandkids.
We love you, Mother, Grandma, Great-grandma, and Great-great- grandma!
Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be made to Kidney Foundation, Rainbow House or the Ronald McDonald House.
