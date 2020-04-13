Pauline (Polly) Anne Fajen, 56, of Boonville, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was surrounded by loving care of family as she spent her final days in hospice, after a 21-year life with cancer.

Polly was a determined lover of life, warm and fun, and a precious friend to many around the world. She was a caring and influential nurse at the forefront of treating people with AIDS before going to psychiatric nursing and finally to physical rehabilitation nursing, working with people with spinal cord injuries and stroke patients. 

Faith was paramount to Polly, and she remained active in her church until the end. Just a few of her loving services included singing in the choir, teaching Bible classes, serving on the caring committee with her generous outreach and assisting with music camp.

A memorial service will not be held at this time but will be planned for a future date when people are able to gather together to celebrate Polly Fajen's Most Excellent Adventure of Life.

