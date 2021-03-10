Pearl Leogrande passed away peacefully at the Woods Central neighborhood of Lenoir Woods Lutheran Senior Services. Her daughter, Jeanette Mummert, was by her side.
Pearl was married to Victor Leogrande for 59 years. They were both children of the depression. She was a witness to and he a participant in World War II where he served in the United States Army.
Pearl and Victor both worked at the headquarters office of Walgreens in the Chicagoland area. Together they gave Walgreens over 80 years of service.
As the full-time caretaker to Victor in their later years, Pearl witnessed Victor’s decline due to dementia and other health concerns while she, herself, developed dementia. After Victor’s passing, Pearl reluctantly agreed to move from Grayslake, Illinois to Columbia, Missouri to be closer to her daughter. In truth, it was a kidnapping of sorts, but with the skilled care of Mary Kaye Swanson of Millcreek Memory Care Assisted Living, Pearl had a good friend who understood the complexities of Pearl’s journey with dementia.
Eventually Pearl transitioned to Lenoir Woods where she was under the excellent care of the dedicated staff of the Woods Central neighborhood there. A meaningful, extended family relationship developed with the staff at Wood Central.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Jeanette (Jenny) Mummert of Columbia, grandson Adam Shearin of Columbia, and five great-grandchildren: Jack Scoville, Laura Scoville, La’Eabha Shearin, Pax Shearin, and Kaylin Shearin and nephew Robert Palmer of Madison WI, nieces Marie Pullano of Syracuse NY and Margaret Leogrande of Marcellus NY, and cousins Carol Kohlmeyer of Fox Lake IL, Geraldine Heniff of Iverness IL, and Sharon Striker of Kenosha WI.