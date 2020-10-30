Pearlie Lee Henderson, 63, of Columbia went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 23, 2020 at University Hospital. She was born Aug. 18, 1957 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the daughter of Jimmie White and Ora Mae Barney. She married Sammie Henderson in Columbia on July 17, 2010.
She graduated from East Side High School in East St. Louis, received her associate’s degree at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and attended Lincoln Venice Technical School in Venice, Illinois.
Pearlie worked at Imran Nursing in Illinois for 10 years, Woodhaven Learning Center for 10 years, Ozark Muffler for two years and was a caterer at MU for six years.
She enjoyed fishing, cooking, bingo, swimming, and being a caretaker for others, but most of all she was crazy about her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Pearlie is survived by her husband Sammie Henderson of the home; daughters Kesha Barney and Tiffany Barney, both of Columbia; son Armondo (Letitia) Barney of Moberly; four adopted children: Leonardo Moore, LaShonda Moore, Remonica (Mark) Carthron and Tammy Booker; sisters: Warnester Barney, Dorthy (Mark) Nealy and Barbara Carthron; brothers: Robert Barney, Fredrick Barney, Frank White, Jesse White and Henry White; grandchildren: Amanda, Tyler, Anai, Zion, Josiah, Aniecia, Armeah, Kaiya and Armondo II; great-grandchild Zayde; special family friend Quentin Smith; and three sons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Mae Ora Jones, Flora Smith, Vera Spencer, Diana Barney, Erma Barney, Jimmie White, Dwayne White, Annette Ingrim and James White; and special friend: Jean Avery.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.