Peggy Ann Brown, 74, daughter of Otis and Hallie Malone, died June 24, 2020.
Peggy was born Jan. 29, 1946, in Columbia and attended Hickman High School. She worked many years as a neonatal intensive care unit attendant at University Hospital.
She married Bobby Gene Brown in 1962, and he preceded her in death. She is survived by five sons, Bobby (Tammy), Scotty (Lesia), Robbie, Kevin (Monica) and Shannon (Bobbie) Brown, all of Columbia. She was grandmother to eight grandchildren, Kimberly, Amber, Heather, Jennifer, Dustin, Tanner, Hunter and Brooklyn; eight greatgrandchildren; and brothers Orville and Leon Malone.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Ronnie, Butch and Jerry Dale Malone; and sister Mary Elizabeth.
Peggy was an amazing mother, friend, nurse, grandmother, teacher and matriarch of our family. She will be greatly missed and loved always. She had a beautiful soul and always made everyone smile and feel like they were special. Peggy will never be forgotten, and her love will live on.
Services will be held Wednesday, July 1 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., and a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Peggy will be buried in Memorial Park Cemetery.
