June 23, 2023, Peggy Jean Bohnenkamp, 92, of Columbia, Missouri passed away peacefully with family by her side. Peggy was born August 24, 1930 in Shenandoah, Iowa. She spent her childhood there until her marriage to her husband, Robert. Together, they had 8 children and were longtime residents of Columbia, Missouri. She was a graduate of the University of Missouri and spent subsequent years there as a freshman advisor in the Arts and Science Department. She was also involved in her church, including choir and as an organist.Some of her other interest included piano, avid reader and playing cards. She will always be remembered for her kind nature and warm heart. Also, for her love of all which she expressed freely and in her time of passing where she carried herself with dignity, strength and full of love for those who went before her. She will be missed dearly. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Bohnenkamp and sons: Michael, James, Daniel, John as well as her grandson, Adam. Survivors include her brother, Ted Murphy and sister, Beverly Miller, four children: David (Lily), Beth Kopp (Mike), Amy Kultgen (Mike) and Paul (Carrie): twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
