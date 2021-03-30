Peggy Lee Cowie Russell, 84, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born on July 18, 1936, the daughter of the late Leland and Margaret (Kasten) Cowie.
Peggy Lee was a graduate of Cleveland High School in south St. Louis, who obtained a bachelor’s degree from The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA.
She then attended Claremont Graduate School in Claremont, CA, where she obtained her master’s degree. After completing her degrees, she took a position as an Economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Later, after marriage and birth of a son, she was a full-time homemaker.
In her younger years, Peggy Lee was a volunteer at the school library where her son Leland attended high school. She loved to read, enjoyed traveling with family, and will always be remembered as an animal lover.
Peggy Lee is survived by one son: F. Leland Russell and wife Mary Liz Jameson-Russell of Wichita, KS; one brother: Leland Cowie and wife Mary of Jonesburg, MO; and one sister: Nancy Tongren of St. Louis.
She was preceded in death by her husband: F. Garland Russell Jr.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd, Columbia, MO 65202 or to The College of William & Mary, P.O. Box 1693 Williamsburg, VA 23187.
