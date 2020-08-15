Penny Renee Milburn, 57, of Columbia died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home.
Penny was born Aug. 24, 1962, in Mexico, Missouri, to Robert Lee and Mildred Ruth (Arnold) White. She attended high school in Fulton and Columbia. She attended college at Columbia College. She married David Milburn on May 9, 2009, and he survives in the home.
Penny worked at the Department of Corrections in many facilities, retiring as a deputy warden after 26 years with the department. She influenced many staff members and inmates in her years of working in corrections.
She was a fierce lady. Penny loved the beach, music and dance. She didn’t know a stranger. She was full of life and had a huge personality. Everyone was drawn to her. Penny was selfless, always putting others above herself, and loved unconditionally.
Penny is survived by her husband, Dave Milburn, son, Michael (Chelsea) Epperson, and daughter, Regan (Alfonso) Bolden, all of Columbia; brother Robert “Butch” L. White Jr. of Millersburg; sisters, Robyn (Tony) Kuchta of Perry and Carmen White of Columbia; and grandbaby-girl-to-be.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Houser-Millard Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations in her honor can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814.
