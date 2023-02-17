Peter Douglas Anger passed away on January 16 in Cedar City, Utah. Peter was born on June 16, 1956 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Peter was an accomplished artist and photographer, widely recognized for his success in portrait, landscape and abstract light-painting work. He combined his deep spiritual connection to nature to insightful landscape images.
During his teen years, Peter lived with his dad and stepmother in Columbia, Missouri. He graduated from Hickman High School. In 1978, he completed his B.A. in Communications, with a specialization in Cinema & Photography from Southern Illinois University.