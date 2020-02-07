Peter “Acido” Eyim Okoiron, 68, of Columbia passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., with a memorial Mass to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Peter was born on Aug. 18, 1951, in Nigeria to Joseph and Kathrine Okoiron. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science and journalism from Lincoln University. He began working as a corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections in 1997, where he retired in 2019.
He was a big sports fan and loved soccer, football, track and field, basketball and many other sports. He was a devout Catholic and also loved reading, politics, and keeping up with world news and current affairs. He was a brilliant man that loved learning and using what he learned to motivate and to help others. Family was very important to him and no matter what, he wanted the best for his family and others.
Peter is survived by his children, Ose Okoiron and wife Latosha, Ehi Okoiron, Odion Okoiron and Akhere Okoiron; two brothers, John Imafiabo Okoiron and Patrick Osifo Okoiron; and grandchild, Mekhi Okoiron.
Memorials in his honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.