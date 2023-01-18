Peter John Grathwohl, 66, of Columbia, MO, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Boone Hospital following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Services will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at The Crossing Church, Columbia, MO. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with funeral services at Noon.

