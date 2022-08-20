Peter Daniel Spies, age 77, passed away at home Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
As a Boy Scout, Peter developed a lifelong love of nature, especially birds. Early residences included Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and St. Joseph, Missouri, but it was living in Fremont, Nebraska, where he experienced mass migration of sandhill cranes that sparked Peter’s passion for birdwatching.
Peter was a 1962 graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri, where he wrestled and played clarinet in band.
Peter graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor’s degree in Geography from Carroll College (now Carroll University) of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Later that year he married Sharon Westergren in Chicago, Illinois, and together they had one son, David Spies.
Peter first worked as a cartographer for Encyclopedia Britannica in Chicago and went on to teach social studies and coach wrestling at Clintonville (Wisconsin) Junior High School.
He also served as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 26 (Marion) and, later, Troop 28 (Clintonville), where his son rose to the rank of Eagle Scout.
Peter’s love of birds led him to fill trash cans with 50-lb. bags of his special mix of birdseed. Supplemented with thistle seed and suet, it attracted not only finches, cardinals, orioles, and woodpeckers, but owls, hawks, squirrels, rabbits, deer, porcupines, and raccoons. Ruffed grouse, drunk on fermented grapes, only occasionally flew into windows of his rural Wisconsin home.
Later in life, Peter was employed by Parker Hannifin in Oshkosh, at one point with 850 days on the job with no lost time, retiring in 2010. A major consideration for his home location was the proximity to Lake Winnebago, with its waterfowl and lake fly hatches that brought warblers.
With an uncanny ability to engage anyone in sustained conversation, Peter will be remembered as a very kind and curious person who would do anything to help anyone, especially children.
Peter is survived by his wife, Sharon Spies, Oshkosh, WI; son, David (Diane Drexler) Spies, Madison, WI; sister, Janet Spies, and nephew, Stephen Spies, both Columbia, MO.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at a later date at Somo Cemetery, Tripoli, WI. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may make memorial donations to the International Crane Foundation of Baraboo, Wisconsin, or to a charity of your choice
