Philip Loy Alspaw, 82, of Columbia passed away Feb. 12, 2020.
He was born in Harrisburg on June 22, 1937, and graduated from Harrisburg High School.
Philip was married to Judy Alspaw (Bourland) on June 20, 1959. He is survived by his wife, Judy Alspaw; two sons, Mark Alspaw and wife, Amanda Alspaw, and Michael Alspaw and spouse, David Politte; grandchildren, Jon Alspaw and wife, Ashley, Jacob Alspaw, James Alspaw, Josephine Alspaw, Bailey Grieshaber and Matthew Grieshaber; and brother, Dale Alspaw.
Philip was an exceptional entrepreneur owning and operating first the House of Carpet and later Carpet for Less, both in Columbia. The way he died was just like he lived: with grace, dignity, integrity and courage. Philip will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, companion and caring soul. Pallbearers will be Jon Alspaw, Jacob Alspaw, James Alspaw, Matthew Grieshaber, Charles Holcomb, Bob Avant and Dave Avant. Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Anderson, Keith Anderson and Steve Grieshaber.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday Feb. 16, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Funeral services will be held the following day at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Memorial Funeral Home. Flowers and contributions to Boone Hospital Home Care & Hospice, 1605 E. Broadway Suite #250 are both welcome. Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences for Philip's family and friends.