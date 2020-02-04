Phillip Allen Hinshaw, 66, of Columbia passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Nilson Funeral Home.
Phillip was born in Marshall on April 16, 1953, the son of Cecil Allen Hinshaw and Hazel (Hampton) Hinshaw. He was a 1972 graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia. He followed in his father's footsteps, working as a commercial plumber throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time at his home away from home, Elks Fork Campground in Paris, Missouri, where he enjoyed crappie fishing, boating on Mark Twain Lake and being surrounded by all of the wonderful friends that he made there throughout the years. Kerrie and Jay Garrett were among those special friends, along with his best friend, Frank England, who preceded him in death. Phillip was also an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Hinshaw of Columbia; two daughters, Bridget (Clint) Gallup of Columbia and Jamie (Pete) Stoops of Columbia; and grandchildren Jaden Gallup and Sophie and Harper Stoops.
He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Rhonda (Bruce) Begemann of Hartsburg and Angie Miller of Hallsville; grandchildren Colby McKee, Tanner McKee, Carson Middaugh and Kamryn Offineer; and great-grandchildren, Colton, Cayden, Chase McKee and Harper Turner-McKee.
He was also survived by siblings Justin (Marty Howell) Hinshaw of Boonville, Kevin (Janice) Hinshaw of Rocheport, Becky (Danny John) Hinshaw of Hunstdale and Eric Hinshaw of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; sister Shelia Hinshaw; father and mother-in-law, Robert (Bob) and Eunice Bangert; and two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Johnston and Tammy Lepper.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: the National Kidney Foundation, American Cancer Society or the Central Missouri Humane Society.
