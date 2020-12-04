Phillip Marvin Weedin, of Columbia passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and daughter. Burial will be a graveside service at the English Grove Cemetery in Fairfax, Missouri at a later date.
Phil was born Nov. 13, 1935, in Fairfax to Clarence and Lulu Weedin. He was the youngest of 8 children in the family and all are deceased. Phil leaves many nieces and nephews and their offspring.
Phil attended Prairie Flower and Irish Grove elementary schools and high school in Fairfax. Upon graduation from high school he attended Tarkio College for two years prior to attending and graduating from the University of Missouri in 1957 with a degree in animal husbandry. After college graduation and the sudden death of his father, Phil engaged in farming of the home place for the next year.
Phil entered the Army in March of 1959 with basic training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri and 8 weeks of advanced training at Fort Gordon, Georgia in preparation to becoming a radio relay and carrier operator in the Signal Corps. The remaining part of his military service was spent in Germany until discharge in January of 1961.
On March 1, 1961, Phil started his career with MU Extension as an assistant county agent headquartered in Palmyra, Missouri. Phil’s extension career continued in Paris and Marshall County offices and finished in Columbia at the state 4-H office.
Another important event occurred on July 1,1961, when he married Mary Francis Irvine in Fairfax. He is survived by his wife and daughter Mary Beth Kline and her husband Jeff Kline and their sons Dylan Kline and Zane Kline.
Phil was an active member of the Madison Christian Church, Marshall Christian Church and Broadway Christian Church in Columbia. He served terms as both Deacon and Elder in each of the above mentioned Christian churches and was board chair in the Marshall church.
Phil was a longtime Optimist Club member beginning in 1964 in Paris, and continuing in Marshall and Columbia. He was president of the Marshall club in 1982 when the club was 100 members strong.
Phil enjoyed writing poems or what he sometimes called “sort of a poem.” In 2013, with the help of his first cousin Wilma Wilcoxson, he assembled a notebook of these poems that had been written through the years.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Lulu Weedin and siblings Wayne Weedin, Margaret Rechenback, Kathryn White, Lois Mae Dill, Willis Weedin, Kenneth Weedin, and Viola Barton.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Missouri 4-H Foundation, 109 Whitten Hall, Columbia, MO 65211 or to the English Grove Cemetery Association, 26338 State Hwy J,Fairfax, Missouri 64446.
