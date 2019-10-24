Phyllis Jean Field, née Logsdon, 71, of Columbia, born May 18, 1948, in St. Clair County, Illinois, passed away Oct. 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Compass Church, 600 Silvey St. A second visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Compass Church, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Phyllis was a retired elementary school teacher from the Cahokia School District in Cahokia, Illinois. She was a member of Compass Evangelical Free Church in Columbia. In retirement, she found joy serving through the Threaded Hearts quilting group, assisting in the Compass library and volunteering at the Paxton Keeley Elementary School library. Her family always came first, and grandkids were her joy.
Phyllis married Marshall Field on March 24, 1973, in Washington Park, Illinois. Preceding her in death were her parents; Eugene and Verla Logsdon, née Cawvey; and a sister, Karen Logsdon.
Survivors include sisters Betsy Middleton (Kevin) of Troy, Illinois, and Carol Murphy (Kevin) of Ballwin; two children, Becca Kincheloe (Steve) of Columbia and Matt Field (Cynthia) of Purcellville, Virginia; five grandchildren, Caleb and Jacob Kincheloe and Alexandra, Marcus and Graciella Field.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Compass Church or Threaded Hearts (both at 600 Silvey St. Columbia, Missouri).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.