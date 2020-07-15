Precious Jewel Midgyett, 38, of Jefferson City, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Precious was born on Sept. 12, 1981, in Kansas City, to Leonard Doyle and Sharon Midgyett. She worked at Scholastic Inc. in Jefferson City and loved doing hair, make-up, and nails. She also liked to decorate. She was definitely one of a kind and kept it real at all times.
Precious is survived by her mother, Sharon Midgyett of Jefferson City; children, Shaquail Midgyett of Jefferson City, Mariquan Midgyett of Boonville; Nya Midgyett of Jefferson City; sisters, Latonya, Princess, and Krystal Midgyett; grandchild, Markel Midgyett; bestie, Belinda Edwards; her yorkie, Lucci, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandparents: Edith and Roy Midgyett; seven aunts and five uncles.
Services will be private for the family. Services will be streamed at 2 p.m., Friday, July 17th, at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87681581132.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com