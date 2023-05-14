R. Newton Riley, age 87, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. “Newt” was born on July 8, 1935, in Lebanon, Missouri, the son of William and Sadie (Eilenstein) Riley.

Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. An entombment will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Lebanon, Missouri.