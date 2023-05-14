R. Newton Riley, age 87, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. “Newt” was born on July 8, 1935, in Lebanon, Missouri, the son of William and Sadie (Eilenstein) Riley.
Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. An entombment will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Lebanon, Missouri.
Newton graduated from Lebanon High School. He married Joyce Riley on June 26, 1954, in Lebanon, Missouri. He opened Dryer’s Shoe Store in 1956 and it is continued to be a milestone establishment in downtown Columbia. He was also involved in real estate, owned several properties in the community, banking, and was also the owner of several retail businesses over the years.
Newton was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Columbia for over 50 years. He was the hardest working man you’d ever know, but he would tell you, “He felt like he never worked a day!” His greatest joy was his girls and the rest of his family.
He will be terribly missed by his daughters: Rebecca Riley Rudd, Robin Riley (Russ Tarr); grandson Justin (Megan) Riley; granddaughter Riley Martin; two great grandsons: Jackson and Landon Riley. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Riley, daughter Debra Riley; and son-in-law, Terry Rudd.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com