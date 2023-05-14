Rachel Jane Spry Twitchell, 92, of Louisiana, MO, and formerly of St. Louis, St. Peters, and Columbia, MO, passed away gently at 5:00am Sunday morning on May 7th, 2023 at Maple Grove Lodge. Funeral services will be at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, MO at 2:00pm on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Visitation and snacks will be at 1:00pm and after the services. Burial will be Thursday, May 18th in her hometown of Boonesboro, MO.

She was born March 29th, 1931 to Harry Charles Spry and Thelma McClellan Shull Spry. She was the youngest of two children with her brother Forrest being eight years older. She was graduated from Glasgow High School in 1949 as valedictorian. Rachel married Bobbie Kenneth Twitchell on October 10, 1952. She attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg and was graduated with a bachelors degree in education from Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College in Kirksville, MO (now Truman University).