Raley Joe Montgomery died Sept. 27, 2021, at his home in Columbia, Mo., surrounded by loved ones after a valiant battle with brain cancer. While this world is truly a lesser place without him, we are blessed to have the memories of Joe’s humor, warmth and humanity that promise to always bring a smile to our faces.
Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Peters Montgomery; daughters, Morgan and Emma Montgomery; grandchildren, Jina, Juli and John Daniel; his sister, Barbara Rice; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and a few cousins.
Joe was born Oct. 22, 1952, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to Imogene (Malone) and Homer Montgomery. He grew up farming with his family near Bloomfield, Mo., surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He attended Bloomfield Elementary and High School.
After graduating from the Gradwohl School of Laboratory Technique in St. Louis in 1972, Joe began working at the Boonville Medical Group in Boonville, Mo. Inspired by his interactions with colleagues and patients, he went on to study nursing at Central Methodist University, graduating in 1984. The Joe Montgomery Memorial Nursing Scholarship has been established to honor him at his alma mater. He found his true calling in nursing and worked as a registered nurse at the University of Missouri Hospital from 1984-2014 and the Truman VA Medical Center from 2014- 2021.
Joe was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, trusted medical caregiver and loyal friend. An avid bicycle rider, he will be remembered for his love of music – particularly jazz, blues and rock & roll – travel, barbequing and most of all, spending time with family and friends. He kept us all entertained with his wild stories and crazy songs.
A memorial service is being planned for a date to be announced. To honor Joe and make sure his legacy is not forgotten, his family has established the Joe Montgomery Memorial Nursing Scholarship at Central Methodist University. To donate, please go to https://pushpay.com/g/centralmethodist, choose: One Time Gift. Fund: Other, Memo: Joe Montgomery Memorial Nursing Scholarship” or send a check to CMU.
We are sincerely grateful to MU Healthcare, Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, Hospice Compassus and Parker-Millard for their care.