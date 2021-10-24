Ralph L. Cherry, 83, of Willard went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy (Molz) Cherry. They have five children, Jonathan (Judy), David (Jill), Tim (Sandy), Becky (David) Carpenter and Matthew (Shellie), 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Join the celebration of life at Bible Baptist Church in Willard on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and Wednesday 10-11 with funeral at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at North Fairfield Cemetery.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.