Ralph L. Cherry, 83, of Willard went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 21, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy (Molz) Cherry. They have five children, Jonathan (Judy), David (Jill), Tim (Sandy), Becky (David) Carpenter and Matthew (Shellie), 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Join the celebration of life at Bible Baptist Church in Willard on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and Wednesday 10-11 with funeral at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at North Fairfield Cemetery.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you