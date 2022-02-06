Ralph E. Daly, 93, of Columbia passed away February 2, 2022 at Heritage Hall in Centralia, Missouri.
Mr. Daly was born May 29, 1928 in Boone County to Everette and Maude Mae (McGee) Daly. He spent all but a few years living within a quarter mile of where he was born on McGee Road. On August 6, 1949, he married Lois Mae Sappington, in Columbia. They were married a month shy of 59 years when Lois passed away July 5, 2008. This marriage was blessed with 5 Children; Edward, Linda, Larry, Sally and Sarah.
Ralph was a student of Conley School in Boone County, then went to work on the family farm in his teens. Ralph was a career truck driver. He spent most of his years behind the wheel of either a concrete truck, for Johnson’s Concrete or a dump truck for Boone County Public Works. Prior to the Johnsons, he was a cab driver in Columbia.
Ralph did his best to serve his community and the Hallsville School district. When Ed, Linda and Larry were in school he drove the bus to many basketball games. Along came Sally and Sarah and he chose to move from the bus to the board room. He served on the Hallsville School Board many years. Ralph loved his yard and garden. You would always find a fresh cut yard in the summers and plenty of tomatoes and zucchini out by the end of the driveway free for the taking.
Ralph is survived by his son, Larry (Susan) Daly of Columbia, daughters; Linda (Bill) Pointer of Bentonville, AR, Sally (Jeff) Culwell and Sarah (Eric) Bradshaw of Hallsville. Daughter-in-law, Rhonda Daly of Hallsville Grandchildren Suzanne (Jimmie) Shultz, Melonie (Steve) Pacheco, Scott (Bridget) Daly, Keith Daly, Carl (Cyndi) Daly, Kevin (Misty) Daly, Megan Daly, Michael, Patrick, Isabella and Quintan Culwell, Jared, Kailee and Ethan Bradshaw. Great grandchildren; Austin Wise, Kataryna (Will) Pierce, Ahreanna Shultz, Olivia and Larissa Pacheco, Katelyn (Taylor) Bobinger, Abbey and Griffin Daly, Tanner, Addyson, and Clara Daly, Madalynn and Blake Daly and Great Great Grand Son Everest Pierce. Several nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lois her parents Frankie and Nannie Mae Sappington, son Edward Daly, brothers Donald and Ronald Ray and his beloved sister Vera Parsons.
