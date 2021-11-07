Ralph Gerding, Jr., 61, of Columbia, MO, formerly of rural Montgomery City, MO, died on Thursday, November 4, 2021, around Springfield, MO.
Ralph Florence Gerding, Jr., was born July 20, 1960 in Troy, MO, to Ralph Gerding, Sr., and Ida Mae Pollien Gerding. He graduated from Montgomery County R-II High School and then attended Motorcycle Mechanic School in Arizona. Ralph loved to ride motorcycles and truly made it his passion in life. In addition to competing throughout Missouri to showcase his talent, Ralph also helped bring the sport to others through his parts business.
Ralph is survived by his three brothers: William “Bill” F. Gerding, James R. Gerding and wife, Shari, and Walter F. Gerding and wife, Carolyn, all of rural Montgomery City, MO; two nephews: Grayson and Benjamin and one niece, Annalise; two Aunts: Doris Gerding of rural Montgomery City, MO; and Helen Lester of Troy, MO; and numerous cousins and friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Gerding, Sr., and Ida Mae Pollien Gerding; and several loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, MO. The Reverend Will Hoffmann will officiate and interment will be in the Nettles Cemetery, in rural Montgomery County, MO. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, c/o Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO 63361.
