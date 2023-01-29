Randa Sue Dumas, 84, passed away January 16, 2023 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia after a long life spent loving God, family, travel, and music.

Randa was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Hazen, Arkansas to Ralph and Dora Belle Sims and was one of five children. She married the love of her life, Wayne Dumas, on July 20, 1957. They had recently celebrated 63 years of marriage when he passed away on May 26, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Sims, Bill Sims (Jewel) and Joe Sims (Sybil). She is survived by her sister, Maribel McKinney (Ted), of Ruston, Louisiana, and brother-in-law Ernie Dumas (Elaine), of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you