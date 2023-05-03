Randall Brown Johnston, an accomplished attorney, music lover and devoted husband passed away from prostate cancer on March 28, 2023, at the age of 74.
He is survived by his wife Gabriele McCown, his children, Patricia Flesner (Andy), Shan Rich (Emily), Colleen McCown, his grandchildren: Aiyana Rich, Emery Rich and Ella Rich. As well as sisters Lynn Benson (Jack) of Leawood, Kansas; Grace Elder (Ron) of Columbia, Missouri; and brother Phil Johnston (Leslie) of Alamo, California; and six nieces and nephews. Randall was preceded in death by is grandson Finneas Robert Flesner who was born still on July 22, 2020.
Born on May 20th, 1948, in New Jersey, Randall’s parents relocated the family to Columbia, Missouri, in 1951. His father, Lennie P. Johnston grew up in Columbia where he met his wife, Mary Lee (Prunty) Johnston. Randall’s father, Lennie P., joined his father, Lennie D. Johnston, in the family paint and wallpaper business.
Randall learned to play saxophone, his father’s musical instrument, and participated in basketball, baseball and golf growing up. He assisted his maternal Grandfather, Dr. Merle C. Prunty, by working in his large garden. In conversations with his grandfather, Randall developed interest in philosophy, religion, and literature. This influenced his decision to major in philosophy. He also worked summers in construction developing skills in building and remodeling. He later taught his son, Shan, his craft, and Shan later made construction his life-long profession.
After graduating prep school from Mount Hermon in Northfield, Massachusetts, Randall attended UC Berkeley graduating with a bachelor’s in philosophy in 1971. He attended law school at University of San Francisco for three semesters before returning to Columbia in 1973. He launched Johnston Audio and married Roxanne Reed in 1980. He later sold his audio business to D&M Sound and returned to law school at the University of Missouri graduating in 1986. He then served as Callaway County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney before building a successful law practice.
In 2002, Randall married Gabriele McCown, an occupational therapist for Columbia Public Schools. Gabriele is now retired and still resides in Columbia.
Randall shared his family’s passion for Missouri Tiger football and basketball. He enjoyed listening to a wide range of music including classical, jazz and classic rock. He had an excellent wine tasting palate and enjoyed sharing wine with his friends.
He was very active in public service including roles in the community as vestry member at Calvary Episcopal Church, board of Salvation Army, board of Mareck Center for Dance, and president of Boone County Bar Association.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Country Club of Missouri on May 27th, from 4-6pm. In his memory, in lieu of flowers, Randall and his family request that donations be made to Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center at 1509 Hinkson Avenue, Columbia MO, 65201, www.mljclc.org, or an organization of choice.