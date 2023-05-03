Randall Brown Johnston, an accomplished attorney, music lover and devoted husband passed away from prostate cancer on March 28, 2023, at the age of 74.

He is survived by his wife Gabriele McCown, his children, Patricia Flesner (Andy), Shan Rich (Emily), Colleen McCown, his grandchildren: Aiyana Rich, Emery Rich and Ella Rich. As well as sisters Lynn Benson (Jack) of Leawood, Kansas; Grace Elder (Ron) of Columbia, Missouri; and brother Phil Johnston (Leslie) of Alamo, California; and six nieces and nephews. Randall was preceded in death by is grandson Finneas Robert Flesner who was born still on July 22, 2020.