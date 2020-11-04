Raynolde Pereira, scholar, teacher and a dear son, passed away Oct. 22, 2020, at the age of 53. He was born Feb. 25, 1967 to Metilda and Silvary Pereira.
His scholarly journey began at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in finance. This was followed by a trip to the University of Alabama, where he completed his master’s in Finance. Enduring the heat, he quenched his thirst for knowledge with a master’s and Ph.D in accounting at the University of Arizona. Finally, he found a home at MU, where he has been learning and enlightening young minds the past 20 years. The pinnacle of his research career came when he was awarded the Stephen Furbacher Professorship.
Raynolde had an immense passion for research and teaching. He was always glued to his computer 24/7, either reading or editing students’ Ph.D papers. He strongly believed in empowering students and would always go out of his way to help students in need.
Apart from school, he was a foodie and enjoyed an occasional game of sudoku. During the summer, he would indulge in movie marathons in the cinemas with his nephews, Alvin and Kevin. He loved visiting the different churches in Singapore for Sunday Mass and was always fervent in prayer.
Raynolde is survived by his mother Metilda, his sister, Gladys and his nephews Kevin and Alvin. In lieu of flowers, the family have suggested that expressions of sympathy be made in Raynolde’s memory to the American Heart Association or any fund aiding low-income families in Columbia.
Services are being held in Singapore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.