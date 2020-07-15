Rebecca Sue (Bailey) Miller died July 13, 2020, at home with her family surrounding her.
Rebecca was born June 9, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana. The daughter of Robert Gene Bailey and Yvonne (Adaire) Bailey. She was married Nov. 11, 1972, in Fulton, Missouri, to Dallas Gene Miller. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Becky owned and operated her own sewing business, Sew Many Dreams.
Survivors include her children, Heather Alley (Rob) of Hallsville, Missouri, Dallas Gene Miller Jr. of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, Cory Miller (Jody) of Hatton, Missouri, and Dustin Miller of Columbia; five grandchildren, Brette Calvert (Chris), Brooke Alley, Corynne Miller, Cade Miller and Greta Miller; and one great-grandson, Boone Calvert. Becky had five siblings, Dawn Craig (Elroy), Gene Leroy “Buzz” Bailey (Leah), Bonnie Jo Torok (Jim), Tim Bailey (Marci) and Mary Beth, who preceded her in death.
Becky also was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Dallas; her mother, Yvonne; and her father, Robert Bailey.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri DD, Auxvasse, Missouri.