Renee Dawn Mottaz recently passed away in Scottsbluff, NE.
Renee was born near Saint Louis, Missouri on January 3, 1980 to Ronald Mottaz and the late Fern Henderson. Renee was the loving companion of Justin McMillen and adoring mother to their two daughters, Olivia and Isabella McMillen. Big sister to Kelly Mottaz and Jennifer Henderson. Granddaughter of Richard Krah and the late Mary Krah, as well as the late Ralph and Fern Mottaz. Adoring aunt of Bradley, Brandon and Evelynn Hinsen. Loving niece of Kathy and Neil Chadbourne and the late Rich Krah.
Renee fought her long illness with courage and grace. In healthier times, she loved spending time with her family, working as an elementary school teacher, being outdoors, hiking and spending time with her dog, Bogart.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life Ceremony for Renee on May 2nd, 2021 at Canterbury Hill Winery and Restaurant from 11 am until 3:00 pm. All our welcome to join and remember our Dear Renee. The address for Canterbury Hill Winery and Restaurant is located at 1707 S Summit Dr, Holts Summit, MO 65043.