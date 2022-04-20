Rev. Raymond Walker Hayes, age 80, passed away on Monday April 11, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. Raymond was born on March 10, 1942, in Cairo, Illinois to John and Amanda Hayes. The family moved to Columbia, Missouri shortly after he was born.
Raymond attended Douglass School through the 10th grade and transferred to Hickman High School for his 11th and 12th grade years, graduating in 1960. He received a B.S. in Education in Social Studies from the University of Missouri. He also attended the Missouri School of Religion, and then went on to earn his Master of Divinity from the St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri.
Raymond and Celestine were married at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia, Missouri on October 9, 1965, and eventually had three sons, Raymond Walker II (Columbia, Missouri), Damon (Chicago, Illinois) and Sean (Cincinnati, Ohio).
Raymond had accomplished careers in both education and ministry.
In 1972, Raymond and Celestine both took teaching positions in the Columbia Public Schools. Raymond taught Social Studies at Jefferson Junior High School and became District Multi-Ethnic Coordinator and Director of the Secondary Learning Center (now Douglass High School). He also took on many additional responsibilities, including coaching football, basketball and track and sponsoring the Reflections Club (an extra-curricular program that emphasized black history and cultural awareness). He retired in 1997 after 25 years in education.
Over the course of his 51-year career in ministry, he held appointments at multiple United Methodist Churches including in Cleveland, Ohio and across the state of Missouri. He was ultimately appointed as pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia, Missouri in 1980, where one of his key accomplishments was the building of a new worship facility in 1993. He served there for 36 years until he retired with the honorary status of Pastor Emeritus in 2016.
Raymond has been the recipient of many awards and recognitions. Some of these include the 2005 Martin Luther King Jr. award from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Association, the 2013 Community Champions Award from Fun City Youth Academy, the 2015 University of Missouri Martin Luther King Jr. award and the “Beacon of Light” Lifetime Achievement Award from the Columbia African American Association (shared with Celestine). Most recently, Raymond and Celestine were selected by the Hickman High School Alumni Association as the 2021 Alumni Super Kewps.
Raymond will be remembered most by loved ones for his joy and dedication to family, whether it was camping and cookouts, spending time with his grandchildren, family reunions, or in the role of family genealogist, it was the passion he put into the effort that is remembered, shared and appreciated. He enjoyed traveling, delicious food and loved sports, cars, and movies.
Raymond is survived by Celestine, his wife of over 56 years, his three sons, Raymond Walker II, Damon (Fawn), and Sean (Jyothi), grandchildren, Malini Celeste and Arun Rajeev, siblings; Evelyn Lee, Clarence (Vonnia) Hayes, Pauline (James) Harris, William (Cornelia) Hayes, sisters-in-law Betty Guyton, Evelyn Butler, brothers-in-law Leon Guyton and John Williams, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Raymond is preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Amanda (Williams) Hayes, brother, Carl (Jack) Hayes, sisters, Phyllis Williams, Margaret Kay Hayes, Jewell Bentley, and Julie Carol Hayes.
Family and friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia, Missouri. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Columbia Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations in the name of Rev. Raymond Hayes to:
St. Luke United Methodist Church P.O. Box 876 Columbia, MO 65202, or Columbia African American Association (CAAA) P.O. Box 1632 Columbia, MO 65202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.