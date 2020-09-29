The Rev. LaMar Theodore John Bender, 94, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at South Hampton Place.
Rev. Bender was born Sept. 11, 1926, in Reading, Pennsylvania, to Ralph and Laura Bender. He was married to Beatrice Schantz on Oct. 22, 1944, in Reading.
He attended Lancaster Theological Seminary, and he was a pastor for United Church of Christ for over 60 years in Pennsylvania and Missouri. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, where he received the World War II Victory Medal, Asia Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and the Army Occupation of Japan Medal.
Rev. Bender is survived by his daughter, Carolyn (Julius) Ketsenburg; and his son Mark (Cheryl) Bender. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Debra (Michael) Miner, Curtis (Lisa) Ketsenburg, Jonathan (Jessica) Ketsenburg, Paul Bender, Valerie Bender and Jessica (Bill) Reese. He also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Hasadiah, Shelomi, Lemuel, AviChara and Onesimus Miner, Sophia Ketsenburg, Kylee Bender and Elisha Reese.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beatrice Pauline Schantz Bender of 63 years; his son Craig Bender; a grandson, Nicky Bender; his brother, two sisters and second wife, Marceda Langwell Bender, of 10 years.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at C2 Church, 3300 S. Providence Road. The burial will take place at a later date in Jacksonville, Virginia.