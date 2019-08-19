Rhonda Sly, 62, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

A committal service is being planned for the future.

Rhonda was born Aug. 28, 1956, to James and Edith Declue Sly in St. Louis, and they preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sons, Norman Schneider and Joshua Schneider; a sister, Cindy Zirrillio of Columbia; two grandchildren, Blake James and Payton Elizabeth; a niece, Lori; and a nephew, Craig.

