Richard Alan Finkelstein, Ph.D., microbiologist, educator, researcher, and professor emeritus, died at home in Columbia, Missouri on June 8, 2023 at age 93. He was globally respected by the scientific community for his catalytic research into cholera—a potentially fatal infectious disease that resulted in seven pandemics over the past two centuries—and his efforts to create a vaccine for it.

Born in New York City, Finkelstein discovered his interest in bacteriology while enrolled at the Bronx High School of Science. He enrolled, at age 16, at the University of Oklahoma, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in 1950. He then received his Master’s and his Ph.D. at the University of Texas-Austin where his doctoral thesis began the start of his research into cholera—which remained his focus over his 50-year career.