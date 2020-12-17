Richard Benjamin Copeland Jr., 92, of Glasgow, Missouri, died Dec. 16, 2020, at Glasgow Gardens. He was born in the home in rural Howard County, southeast of Fayette, on June 4, 1928, the son of Richard Benjamin Copeland Sr. and Opal Charity (Hughes) Copeland. He married Norma Jean Naylor on June 29, 1952. Richard was a member of the United Methodist Church in Woodlandville, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Copeland Sr. and Opal Charity (Hughes) Copeland; his wife, Jean (Norma Jean Naylor); one son, Thomas Ray; sisters, Lila Lawson and Joy Duren; and brothers-in-law, Harmon Lawson and Bill Duren.
As a young child, Richard and his family moved quite frequently until 1941, when the family purchased the farm in Glasgow where he resided until his death. If they had not moved here, he would not have been able to go to high school. He did not attend seventh grade, as there was no seventh-grade class. The school was teaching eighth grade that year. He took the eighth grade twice. In 1942, Richard had the Missouri State Fair Grand Champion Hog for all breeds with a Chester White. He also obtained a State Farmer Degree. In his later years, Richard received recognition for 50 years of participation in 4-H.
Richard was a lifelong Grade A dairy farmer. When he retired from the dairy operation, he started a beef herd and continued to farm until Jean was no longer able to help because of failing health.
He is survived by his children Cathy (Bill) Thornton, Gary Copeland (Linda Riggs) and Colleen (Les) Wegener; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Samantha) Thornton, Jessica Copeland, Janelle Copeland (Sean Blauvelt), Jennifer Copeland, Cody Copeland, Duane Wegener and Carl (Maeghan) Wegener; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to either Woodlandville United Methodist Scholarship Fund Church or Hometown Homecare.
Funeral services honoring Richard will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Woodlandville United Methodist Church, 9801 W. Wilhite Road, Rocheport, Missouri, with Pastor Karen Alden officiating. Burial will follow at the Fayette City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. For public health concerns, attendees at the visitation and funeral service are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing where possible. Online condolences may be share at carryager.com.