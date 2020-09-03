Richard David Underwood

Richard David Underwood

Richard David Underwood, 84, passed away on July 30, 2020.

Richard was born on July 13, 1936, to Grace and Clarence Underwood in St. Louis. He was preceeded in death by his parents and his only sibling, Robert.

Richard married Sue Ann (Jennings) Underwood on Oct. 24, 1959. They have three children: Lynne (Ken) Booth, Steven (Thekla) Underwood and Jeffrey Underwood. They have six grandchildren: Nathan (Abby) Underwood, Bryan (Hannah) Williams, Aaron Underwood, Zachary (Alaina) Underwood, Anastasia Underwood, Jasmine (David) Booth. Also four great-grandchildren.

Richard could fix anything, and he was known for his playfulness and tall tales. He enjoyed making others smile. He is dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.