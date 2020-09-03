Richard David Underwood, 84, passed away on July 30, 2020.
Richard was born on July 13, 1936, to Grace and Clarence Underwood in St. Louis. He was preceeded in death by his parents and his only sibling, Robert.
Richard married Sue Ann (Jennings) Underwood on Oct. 24, 1959. They have three children: Lynne (Ken) Booth, Steven (Thekla) Underwood and Jeffrey Underwood. They have six grandchildren: Nathan (Abby) Underwood, Bryan (Hannah) Williams, Aaron Underwood, Zachary (Alaina) Underwood, Anastasia Underwood, Jasmine (David) Booth. Also four great-grandchildren.
Richard could fix anything, and he was known for his playfulness and tall tales. He enjoyed making others smile. He is dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.