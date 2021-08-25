Richard Davis “Dick” Muzzy was born in St. Louis, MO on May 4th, 1935. He was married to and is survived by his wife of 64 years Nancy Maxine Bradshaw Muzzy. He is the father of their three children: Tom (Gail), Doug (Gina), Jane (Brian). He is the grandfather of nine; Allison (Jack), Clint (Hannah), Nicole (Andrew), Scott (Alayna), Trevor (Natalie), Jacob (Anna), Joshua, Matthew, and Rachel. And he is the Great Grandfather of three, Jack, Jolie, and Levi.
Dick graduated in 1957 from Missouri Valley College. Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the United States Marine Corp, earning his MBA in Public School administration during active duty, and retiring after 20 years in the reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. Post USMC active duty he began a career in education; first as an elementary science teacher, then assistant Principal, retiring after 23 years as Principal of West Boulevard Elementary School. Upon retiring from Columbia Public Schools, he became a home builder and built a number of homes in Columbia and Alpine, CO.
Dick led a life of faith and service. Trinity Presbyterian deacon, United Church of Christ deacon, West Broadway Swim Club President, Kiwanis Club, American Red Cross blood donor with over 125 donations by age 70. He was also active in Habitat for Humanity.
He and Nancy enjoyed extensive travel in their trailer, summers at their home in Alpine, winters at their home in Tucson, AZ, and fall and spring with many wonderful Columbia friends. His hobbies included woodworking and he was an avid golfer until he became “addicted” to pickleball in which he remained active until his death.
Visitation will be at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 West Broadway, on Tuesday, August 24th from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. A private family burial will take place immediately after.
Donations to Dick’s memory can be made to the Friends of Mid-MO Fisher House, at PO Box 30681, Columbia, MO 65205-3681 or midmofisherhouse.org