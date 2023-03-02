Richard F. Sorrels, (91), of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on February 26, 2023.
Richard was born at home in Boone County, Missouri on March 3, 1931 to Melvin H. Sorrels and Mary Isabelle Pierce Sorrels. Following his educational years in Columbia at University High, Hickman High School and M.U., Richard was drafted during the Korean War and served in the United States Army. Richard married Joan Joyce Trower on May 29, 1955.
He was a member of the Boone County Historical Society, Missouri Valley Steam Engine Association, M. Graham Clark SAR Chapter and the First Baptist Church.
He is survived by a daughter, Laura LaCross, and two sons, Richard Sorrels II and Steven Sorrels. Bradd Sorrels and Taylor LaCross Cieciura are his grandchildren. His great granddaughters are Alyssa Sorrels, Izzadora Sorrels and Blair Cieciura.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; brother, Walter Sorrels and grandson, Parker LaCross.
Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, March 3, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the First Baptist Church, 1112 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for the Sorrels family. A more detailed obituary can also be found at the Memorial Funeral Home website.