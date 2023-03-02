Richard F. Sorrels, (91), of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on February 26, 2023.

Richard was born at home in Boone County, Missouri on March 3, 1931 to Melvin H. Sorrels and Mary Isabelle Pierce Sorrels. Following his educational years in Columbia at University High, Hickman High School and M.U., Richard was drafted during the Korean War and served in the United States Army. Richard married Joan Joyce Trower on May 29, 1955.

