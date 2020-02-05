Richard Meston Hadfield was born Oct. 20, 1921, to Ray and Mary Hadfield in East St. Louis, Illinois. He was the second of six siblings. He attended school in Collinsville, Illinois. He married Rose Marie Josephine Nochta on Nov. 15, 1940.
During World War II, he worked first as an electric arc furnace operator at the Walworth Valve Company in Washington Park, Illinois, before being inducted into the U.S. Navy in May 1944. He served on the USS Salerno Bay in the Pacific, where he was a storekeeper second class. He was honorably discharged in April 1946.
Richard possessed an entrepreneurial spirit and had a number of jobs and businesses throughout his life. He was first trained as a barber, and he continued to cut his grandchildren’s hair when they were small. Then he began working as a building contractor, his primary position for the rest of his life. When he developed a lakeside subdivision at the Lake Ozarks, he also owned a meat processing plant in Union, Missouri.
He retired with his wife, Rose, to Farmington, where he raised quarter horses. During his retirement, he became an avid reader of books about history and politics.
Most recently, Richard was a resident at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Illinois, where he was cared for with great love and compassion. He died there Feb. 4, 2020. He will be buried at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois, next to Rose. Arrangements are under the Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Richard is survived by his son Richard; grandchildren John Hadfield, Gordon Hadfield and Catherine Goni; great-grandchildren Phoebe, Greta, Rose, Lilian, Nico and Xavier. He will be remembered for his great energy, his wit and his love of those children. May his spirit be at peace.