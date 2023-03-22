Richard Lee “Lee Lee” McDonald, age 80, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Jefferson City.
Richard Lee “Lee Lee” McDonald, age 80, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Jefferson City.
He was born October 6, 1942 to Fred and Louise Harvey.
Prior to his retirement, Lee was a chef in Kansas City and the owner of Lee’s Lounge in Columbia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son. Survivors include his wife Robin (Robinson) McDonald, two sons, nieces, nephews and several cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, followed immediately by a memorial service at noon.
