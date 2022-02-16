Richard L. Nichols, 58, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Visitation: 11:00 to 1:00 Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center Service: 1:00 p.m.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that donations be made to assist with funeral expenses via the following link https://www.millardfamilychapels.com/services/e-pay
