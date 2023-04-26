Richard Lynn Welty, 49, of Columbia, MO, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, with the preliminary cause of death being coronary artery disease with bicuspid aortic valve. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Happy Hollow Shelter at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia, Missouri with Rev. James Gray officiating. Food will be served, and the family asks attendees to dress comfortably.
Richard was born on March 11, 1974, in Columbia, Missouri to Dennis Lynn Welty and Connie Irene (Laurence) Welty. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1992.